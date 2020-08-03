The finals of the 2019 League of Legends World Championship, won by Chinese team FunPlus Phoenix, were held at the AccorArena in Paris, France. Photo: HandoutThe finals of the 2019 League of Legends World Championship, won by Chinese team FunPlus Phoenix, were held at the AccorArena in Paris, France. Photo: Handout
The finals of the 2019 League of Legends World Championship, won by Chinese team FunPlus Phoenix, were held at the AccorArena in Paris, France. Photo: Handout
Tech /  Big Tech

League of Legends World Championship to be held in China for two consecutive years amid pandemic

  • The tenth edition of the tournament will be held in Shanghai from September 25 to October 31, with the finals booked at the city’s Pudong Football Stadium
  • A Chinese team, FunPlus Phoenix, won the championship last year in Paris
Topic |   E-sports
Josh Ye
Josh Ye

Updated: 6:30pm, 3 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The finals of the 2019 League of Legends World Championship, won by Chinese team FunPlus Phoenix, were held at the AccorArena in Paris, France. Photo: HandoutThe finals of the 2019 League of Legends World Championship, won by Chinese team FunPlus Phoenix, were held at the AccorArena in Paris, France. Photo: Handout
The finals of the 2019 League of Legends World Championship, won by Chinese team FunPlus Phoenix, were held at the AccorArena in Paris, France. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE