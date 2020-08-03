The finals of the 2019 League of Legends World Championship, won by Chinese team FunPlus Phoenix, were held at the AccorArena in Paris, France. Photo: Handout
League of Legends World Championship to be held in China for two consecutive years amid pandemic
- The tenth edition of the tournament will be held in Shanghai from September 25 to October 31, with the finals booked at the city’s Pudong Football Stadium
- A Chinese team, FunPlus Phoenix, won the championship last year in Paris
Topic | E-sports
