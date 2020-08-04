Apple’s Phil Schiller talks about Siri during an announcement at Apple headquarters in 2011. Photo: AP
Apple rebuffs US$1.4 billion patent lawsuit filed by Chinese artificial intelligence company
- Shanghai Zhizhen Intelligent Network Technology has been locked in a legal battle with Apple over the Siri voice assistant system since 2012
- The Chinese AI company claims Apple has infringed a patent it owns, but Apple says Siri does not contain features included in the patent
