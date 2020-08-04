Apple’s Phil Schiller talks about Siri during an announcement at Apple headquarters in 2011. Photo: APApple’s Phil Schiller talks about Siri during an announcement at Apple headquarters in 2011. Photo: AP
Apple’s Phil Schiller talks about Siri during an announcement at Apple headquarters in 2011. Photo: AP
Tech /  Big Tech

Apple rebuffs US$1.4 billion patent lawsuit filed by Chinese artificial intelligence company

  • Shanghai Zhizhen Intelligent Network Technology has been locked in a legal battle with Apple over the Siri voice assistant system since 2012
  • The Chinese AI company claims Apple has infringed a patent it owns, but Apple says Siri does not contain features included in the patent
Topic |   Apple
Minghe Hu
Minghe Hu in Beijing

Updated: 3:47pm, 4 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Apple’s Phil Schiller talks about Siri during an announcement at Apple headquarters in 2011. Photo: APApple’s Phil Schiller talks about Siri during an announcement at Apple headquarters in 2011. Photo: AP
Apple’s Phil Schiller talks about Siri during an announcement at Apple headquarters in 2011. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE