China is expected to close the gap with the United States in advanced semiconductor technology amid a protracted tech and trade war between the world’s two largest economies. Photo: Shutterstock
Chip maker SMIC’s founder says ‘optimistic’ China can catch up with US in semiconductors
- Richard Chang Rugin, also the former chief executive at SMIC, said persistent research and development as well as investment in new raw materials would enable China to compete
- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, the mainland’s biggest contract chip maker, raised US$6.5 billion from its Shanghai share sale in July
Topic | Semiconductors
