Alphabet-owned Google has deleted more than 2,500 YouTube channels tied to China as part of its effort to weed out disinformation on the video-sharing platform. Photo: Reuters
Google pulls 2,500 China-linked YouTube channels over disinformation on video-sharing platform
- Alphabet-owned Google says the channels were removed ‘as part of our ongoing investigation into coordinated influence operations linked to China’
- The channels generally posted ‘spammy, non-political content’, but a small subset touched on politics
Topic | Google
