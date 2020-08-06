Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary of State, outlines the mission of the Trump administration’s Clean Network programme in a news conference at the State Department in Washington on August 5. Photo: Reuters
US squeeze on China’s apps, digital infrastructure could upend global internet, analysts say
- The US government’s ‘Clean Network’ programme aims to restrict the international expansion of Chinese apps, cloud services and undersea cable networks
- It could deal another blow to China’s tech sector amid the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and protracted trade war with the US
Topic | US-China tech war
