Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary of State, outlines the mission of the Trump administration’s Clean Network programme in a news conference at the State Department in Washington on August 5. Photo: Reuters
US squeeze on China’s apps, digital infrastructure could upend global internet, analysts say

  • The US government’s ‘Clean Network’ programme aims to restrict the international expansion of Chinese apps, cloud services and undersea cable networks
  • It could deal another blow to China’s tech sector amid the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and protracted trade war with the US
Topic |   US-China tech war
Coco Feng in Beijing, Jane Zhang and Bien Perez

Updated: 7:45pm, 6 Aug, 2020

