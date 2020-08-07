Tencent Holdings, which runs the world’s largest video games business by revenue, has added blockbuster titles Call of Duty: Mobile and Ring Fit Adventure to its stacked games portfolio in China. Photo: AP
Tencent to shore up gaming lead in China with Call of Duty, Ring Fit Adventure
- Call of Duty: Mobile is expected to further expand Tencent’s share in China’s mobile games arena
- Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure could give a much-needed shot in the arm to Tencent’s nascent console gaming business
