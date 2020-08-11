Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk past a SoftBank store in Tokyo, Japan, on August 7. Photo: Bloomberg
Tech /  Big Tech

Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank returns to profit after record losses

  • SoftBank’s net income hit US$11.8 billion for the quarter ended June 30, up from a loss of US$13.6 billion three months earlier
  • A global rally in technology shares lifted the value of SoftBank’s stakes in listed companies like Uber and improved the prospects for start-ups in its portfolio, such as Didi Chuxing
Topic |   Softbank
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:39pm, 11 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk past a SoftBank store in Tokyo, Japan, on August 7. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE