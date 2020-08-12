Drivers of food delivery service Meituan are seen in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters
Gig economy gets a boost in China but experts question whether it can be a sustainable fix for unemployment
- Flexible work opportunities in China are booming – particularly at logistics companies where delivery staff and drivers are in hot demand
- The move towards temporary work has also been backed by Beijing amid a spike in unemployment during the pandemic
