People walk past a Tencent Holdings sign at the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen, in southern Guangdong province, on August 7. Photo: Reuters
Tencent posts 37 per cent quarterly profit increase on back of games as US WeChat ban looms

  • Tencent, which runs the world’s largest video games business and China’s biggest social media platform, reported a net profit of US$4.8 billion in the quarter ended June 30
  • Revenue increased 29 per cent to US$16.5 billion
Iris DengCelia Chen
Iris Deng and Celia Chen in Shenzhen

Updated: 7:15pm, 12 Aug, 2020

