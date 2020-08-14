Baidu said it posted 3.58 billion yuan in profits for the quarter versus a projection of 2 billion yuan. Photo: Handout
Baidu narrows revenue drop in second quarter, CEO optimistic on second half despite headwinds
- For the third quarter, Baidu said its revenues could drop by up to 6 per cent year on year owing to ‘very limited’ business visibility
- Baidu saw an 8 per cent year-on-year drop in online marketing revenue to US$2.5 billion in the June quarter, versus a 19 per cent decline in the previous quarter
