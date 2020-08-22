With avenues for sourcing critical chips to power its 5G base stations, smartphones and cloud computing business shut off, Huawei Technologies has very few options left, analysts say. Photo: AP
Inside China Tech: US sanctions leave Huawei all shook up
- New measures by the Trump administration make it tougher for Huawei to acquire semiconductors produced with US technology
- While expressing anger at the US government’s move, Beijing has not announced any measures to retaliate
Topic | China technology
With avenues for sourcing critical chips to power its 5G base stations, smartphones and cloud computing business shut off, Huawei Technologies has very few options left, analysts say. Photo: AP