A salesman uses his iPhone at a mobile phone store in New Delhi, India. The country’s 1.3 billion people represents a large, underserved smartphone market that is becoming an increasingly important focus for Apple. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Big Tech

Apple plans to start selling online in India this September

  • Apple currently offers its devices in India through stores owned by franchise partners and via online platforms like Amazon.com and Flipkart
  • The US technology giant’s first bricks-and-mortar Apple Store in India will open next year in Mumbai
Topic |   Apple
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:15pm, 25 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A salesman uses his iPhone at a mobile phone store in New Delhi, India. The country’s 1.3 billion people represents a large, underserved smartphone market that is becoming an increasingly important focus for Apple. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE