A salesman uses his iPhone at a mobile phone store in New Delhi, India. The country’s 1.3 billion people represents a large, underserved smartphone market that is becoming an increasingly important focus for Apple. Photo: Reuters
Apple plans to start selling online in India this September
- Apple currently offers its devices in India through stores owned by franchise partners and via online platforms like Amazon.com and Flipkart
- The US technology giant’s first bricks-and-mortar Apple Store in India will open next year in Mumbai
Topic | Apple
