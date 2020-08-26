With Washington tightening its grip over Huawei's access to US core tech like semiconductors, the company is facing an uncertain future. SCMP illustration by Perry Tse
As Huawei struggles to find alternatives to US chip tech, it finds itself a pawn in a much bigger power game
- In the second quarter, Huawei overtook Samsung for the top spot in smartphones and reported a 13.1 per cent rise in first-half revenue, but without chips that cannot last
- Beijing is likely to bide its time until the US presidential election, although analysts say a Biden win over Trump will not necessarily provide relief for Huawei
