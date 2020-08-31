The TikTok logo is displayed outside a TikTok office on August 27, 2020 in Culver City, California. Photo: AFP.
China’s new tech export restrictions further cloud US TikTok sale and raise the risk of protectionism
- The new rules come at a time of worsening relations between Washington and Beijing, with trade and tech tensions on the rise
- Approval timetable would still be compatible with the November 12 deadline set by Trump’s second TikTok executive order, requiring a TikTok sale
Topic | TikTok
The TikTok logo is displayed outside a TikTok office on August 27, 2020 in Culver City, California. Photo: AFP.