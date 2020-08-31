Jordan Rapana, right, of the Canberra Raiders in action, wearing the club’s jersey featuring main sponsor Huawei Technologies at the CBus Super Stadium in Robina, a suburb in the city of Gold Coast, in Queensland, Australia, on August 22. Photo: EPA-EFE
Huawei ends its oldest major sports sponsorship deal over Australia ‘trade war’

  • The Chinese telecoms giant will continue as one of the minor sponsors of the Canberra Raiders, as the rugby team searches for a replacement major sponsor
  • China has made lifting Australia’s ban on Huawei’s participation in essential communications infrastructure a condition of turning around strained bilateral relations

Associated Press
Updated: 7:36pm, 31 Aug, 2020

