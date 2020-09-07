A visitor walks past the logo of Huawei Tehnologies displayed on a screen during the IFA international trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances, held from September 3 to 5 in Berlin. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Huawei seeks to raise fresh funds from employees amid US trade sanctions
- The world’s largest telecommunications equipment vendor adopted a new rule on profit dividends that allows its employees to buy virtual shares worth 25 per cent of their income from the past five years
- Each virtual share was valued at 7.85 yuan in 2019, representing a 45 per cent increase from 5.42 yuan in 2010
Topic | Huawei
A visitor walks past the logo of Huawei Tehnologies displayed on a screen during the IFA international trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances, held from September 3 to 5 in Berlin. Photo: Agence France-Presse