Taiwan exports surge to record amid Huawei scramble for chips

  • Overseas shipments from Taiwan increased 8.3 per cent in August to a record high of US$31.2 billion, aided by suppliers rushing to deliver hi-tech components to Huawei
  • The grace period for the US export ban on Huawei ends on September 14

Updated: 7:37pm, 7 Sep, 2020

Global demand for 5G-related applications, including infrastructure and smartphones, boosted Taiwan’s exports of electronics products, including semiconductors, in August. Photo: Agence France-Presse
