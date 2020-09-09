Alibaba Cloud, China’s biggest cloud infrastructure services provider, is investing US$29.2 billion on new next-generation data centres. The company is the digital technology and intelligence backbone unit of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding. Photo: Handout
Demand for cloud services in China increases to quarterly record high of US$4.3 billion
- The market is being driven by government stimulus measures, investment by service providers, digital transformation projects and increased demand for online services
- Second-quarter cloud spending in China accounted for 12.4 per cent of the US$34.6 billion total global investment during that period
Topic | China technology
Alibaba Cloud, China’s biggest cloud infrastructure services provider, is investing US$29.2 billion on new next-generation data centres. The company is the digital technology and intelligence backbone unit of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding. Photo: Handout