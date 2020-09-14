SoftBank Group Corp Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 4, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Japan’s SoftBank to sell chip designer Arm to Nvidia for US$40 billion, reshaping semiconductor landscape
- Nvidia began as a graphics chip designer and has expanded into products for areas including artificial intelligence and data centers.
Topic | Technology
