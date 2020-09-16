Experts are debating whether a victory for Democratic nominee Joe Biden at the US presidential election in November will reverse a building tech war that threatens to split the global technology industry in half.Experts are debating whether a victory for Democratic nominee Joe Biden at the US presidential election in November will reverse a building tech war that threatens to split the global technology industry in half.
The US-China tech Cold War has turned hot – but would a Biden presidency change things for Huawei and others?

  • With the US presidential election fast approaching, experts are debating whether a victory for Democratic nominee Joe Biden will reverse a building tech war
  • Relations between the world’s two-biggest economies, led by Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, are at their lowest ebb in over four decades

Topic |   US-China tech war
Yujie XueCelia Chen
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen and Celia Chen in Shenzhen

Updated: 10:30pm, 16 Sep, 2020

