Tencent Holdings’ move to Singapore and a renewed focus on Southeast Asia have come after the company found itself caught in the middle of geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington. Photo: AP
Tencent to mitigate setbacks in US, India with new regional hub in Singapore, analysts say
- Internet giant Tencent’s move to Singapore follows that of TikTok owner ByteDance, which plans to invest billions of dollars in the city state
- Tencent expects to meet demand for internet-based services in Singapore and across Southeast Asia
Topic | Tencent
Tencent Holdings’ move to Singapore and a renewed focus on Southeast Asia have come after the company found itself caught in the middle of geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington. Photo: AP