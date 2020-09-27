The Trump administration has said it will not back down from a plan to ban new US downloads of the popular video-sharing app TikTok. Photo: AFPThe Trump administration has said it will not back down from a plan to ban new US downloads of the popular video-sharing app TikTok. Photo: AFP
China’s state-owned media pour vitriol on ByteDance-Oracle deal, indicating Beijing approval could be a pipe dream

  • State media have carried several critical opinion pieces on the US TikTok deal, indicating Beijing is not in a hurry to approve

Tracy QuCoco Feng
Tracy Qu and Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 1:44pm, 27 Sep, 2020

