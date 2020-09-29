Ni Guangnan says China will likely reject the Nvidia-Arm deal. Photo: Handout
Beijing likely to reject Arm-Nvidia deal over US fears, says former Lenovo chief engineer
- Beijing’s main concern, according to most China watchers, is the risk of Arm technology coming under US export control regulations
- US tech sanctions have galvanised China to double down on developing its own domestic semiconductor industry
Topic | Semiconductors
