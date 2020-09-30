A roomful of servers are seen inside a data centre operated by Alibaba Cloud, China's largest cloud infrastructure services provider. Photo: Handout
Alibaba’s cloud services business poised to turn a profit on back of China’s digital economy, global expansion
- Alibaba Cloud was ranked as the world’s third-biggest infrastructure-as-a-service provider in 2019, behind Amazon Web Services and Microsoft’s Azure
- Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud counts more than three million customers located in more than 200 countries and territories
