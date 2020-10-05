A promoter dressed to look like an astronaut walks past a robot at the China Beijing International High Tech Expo in Beijing, China on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Photo: AP
China spent a record 2.2 trillion yuan on R&D in 2019 but needs to do more to escape US tech strangulation
- China has been studying Washington’s list of embargoed or controlled technologies as a guide to what it needs to focus on
- US is keeping up the pressure by using federal power to develop new, cutting-edge technologies
Topic | China technology
