People walk in front of the main gate of chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp’s headquarters in Shanghai on September 7. Photo: EPA-EFEPeople walk in front of the main gate of chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp’s headquarters in Shanghai on September 7. Photo: EPA-EFE
People walk in front of the main gate of chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp’s headquarters in Shanghai on September 7. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tech /  Big Tech

Chinese chip maker SMIC says US is placing export restrictions on its suppliers

  • Shanghai-based SMIC has had ‘preliminary exchanges’ with the US Bureau of Industry and Security in relation to the restrictions
  • The chip maker said the US export restrictions could have ‘material adverse effects’ on its operations

Topic |   Semiconductors
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:15pm, 5 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People walk in front of the main gate of chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp’s headquarters in Shanghai on September 7. Photo: EPA-EFEPeople walk in front of the main gate of chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp’s headquarters in Shanghai on September 7. Photo: EPA-EFE
People walk in front of the main gate of chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp’s headquarters in Shanghai on September 7. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE