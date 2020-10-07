A House panel has released a report proposing reforms to curb the power of the four largest US internet companies. Photo: Reuters
Key antitrust allegations against Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook in US House panel report
- The four largest US internet companies are facing antitrust allegations in a new report by a House panel
- The subcommittee argued that Apple’s cut of App Store purchases is ‘exorbitantly high’ and that Amazon has monopoly power over small online sellers in the US
Topic | Apple
