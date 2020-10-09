IBM expects revenue of US$17.6 billion in the third-quarter, in line with analysts’ estimates, and adjusted operating earnings of US$2.58 a share. Photo: APIBM expects revenue of US$17.6 billion in the third-quarter, in line with analysts’ estimates, and adjusted operating earnings of US$2.58 a share. Photo: AP
IBM expects revenue of US$17.6 billion in the third-quarter, in line with analysts’ estimates, and adjusted operating earnings of US$2.58 a share. Photo: AP
Tech /  Big Tech

IBM spinning off legacy IT business to step up cloud competition with Amazon, Microsoft

  • A new IBM unit will handle day-to-day infrastructure service operations, like managing client data centers and operating equipment
  • The shift essentially divides IBM into two, splitting its legacy IT-management services from its new hybrid-cloud computing and artificial intelligence unit

Topic |   Technology
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:58am, 9 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
IBM expects revenue of US$17.6 billion in the third-quarter, in line with analysts’ estimates, and adjusted operating earnings of US$2.58 a share. Photo: APIBM expects revenue of US$17.6 billion in the third-quarter, in line with analysts’ estimates, and adjusted operating earnings of US$2.58 a share. Photo: AP
IBM expects revenue of US$17.6 billion in the third-quarter, in line with analysts’ estimates, and adjusted operating earnings of US$2.58 a share. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE