IBM expects revenue of US$17.6 billion in the third-quarter, in line with analysts’ estimates, and adjusted operating earnings of US$2.58 a share. Photo: AP
IBM spinning off legacy IT business to step up cloud competition with Amazon, Microsoft
- A new IBM unit will handle day-to-day infrastructure service operations, like managing client data centers and operating equipment
- The shift essentially divides IBM into two, splitting its legacy IT-management services from its new hybrid-cloud computing and artificial intelligence unit
Topic | Technology
IBM expects revenue of US$17.6 billion in the third-quarter, in line with analysts’ estimates, and adjusted operating earnings of US$2.58 a share. Photo: AP