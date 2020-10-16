China’s Ministry of Commerce first published a draft of the legislation in June 2017. It went through two reviews by the NPC in December 2019 and at the end of June. Photo: AFP China’s Ministry of Commerce first published a draft of the legislation in June 2017. It went through two reviews by the NPC in December 2019 and at the end of June. Photo: AFP
China’s Ministry of Commerce first published a draft of the legislation in June 2017. It went through two reviews by the NPC in December 2019 and at the end of June. Photo: AFP
Tech /  Big Tech

China moves to shield its own advanced tech in fight with US by expanding arsenal of export restrictions

  • New measure will add to Beijing’s regulatory arsenal, which also includes a tech export restriction catalogue and an unreliable entity list
  • Whether Beijing will allow the export of valuable Chinese technology is one of the biggest uncertainties hovering over the partial sale of TikTok to Oracle

Topic |   US-China tech war
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:16am, 16 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s Ministry of Commerce first published a draft of the legislation in June 2017. It went through two reviews by the NPC in December 2019 and at the end of June. Photo: AFP China’s Ministry of Commerce first published a draft of the legislation in June 2017. It went through two reviews by the NPC in December 2019 and at the end of June. Photo: AFP
China’s Ministry of Commerce first published a draft of the legislation in June 2017. It went through two reviews by the NPC in December 2019 and at the end of June. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE