China’s Ministry of Commerce first published a draft of the legislation in June 2017. It went through two reviews by the NPC in December 2019 and at the end of June. Photo: AFP
China moves to shield its own advanced tech in fight with US by expanding arsenal of export restrictions
- New measure will add to Beijing’s regulatory arsenal, which also includes a tech export restriction catalogue and an unreliable entity list
- Whether Beijing will allow the export of valuable Chinese technology is one of the biggest uncertainties hovering over the partial sale of TikTok to Oracle
Topic | US-China tech war
China’s Ministry of Commerce first published a draft of the legislation in June 2017. It went through two reviews by the NPC in December 2019 and at the end of June. Photo: AFP