The semiconductor subsidiary of Huawei Technologies, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker and China’s biggest smartphone vendor, has been designing chips based on Arm technology since at least 2012. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei, other Chinese tech firms are said to seek curbs on Nvidia’s US$40 billion Arm acquisition
- Chief among their concerns is that Nvidia may force British firm Arm to cut off its Chinese clients
- Arm’s semiconductor designs and architecture are central to most of the world’s electronics, from smartphones to supercomputers
Topic | Semiconductors
The semiconductor subsidiary of Huawei Technologies, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker and China’s biggest smartphone vendor, has been designing chips based on Arm technology since at least 2012. Photo: Bloomberg