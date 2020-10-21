The US has pressured allies to not use Huawei Technologies’ 5G equipment over allegations that it poses a security risk, which the company denies. Photo: Reuters The US has pressured allies to not use Huawei Technologies’ 5G equipment over allegations that it poses a security risk, which the company denies. Photo: Reuters
The US has pressured allies to not use Huawei Technologies’ 5G equipment over allegations that it poses a security risk, which the company denies. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Big Tech

China warns Swedish companies could suffer from Huawei ban

  • Sweden banned Huawei and ZTE 5G equipment after pressure from the US to avoid potential security risks
  • One of Huawei’s biggest rivals in 5G equipment is Sweden’s Ericsson, which gets about 10 per cent of its sales from China

Topic |   Huawei
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:26pm, 21 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The US has pressured allies to not use Huawei Technologies’ 5G equipment over allegations that it poses a security risk, which the company denies. Photo: Reuters The US has pressured allies to not use Huawei Technologies’ 5G equipment over allegations that it poses a security risk, which the company denies. Photo: Reuters
The US has pressured allies to not use Huawei Technologies’ 5G equipment over allegations that it poses a security risk, which the company denies. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE