An employee of Amazon India walks through a turnstile gate inside an Amazon Fulfilment Centre on the outskirts of Bangalore on September 18, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Amazon set for face-off with Ambani for India retail dominance
- Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries has agreed to buy Indian firm Future Group’s retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing units for US$3.4 billion
- Amazon, which owns a stake in a Future unit, has accused the supermarket chain operator of violating a contract between the two sides by agreeing to the Reliance deal
