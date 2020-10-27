A Samsung Group flag, centre, and South Korean national flag flutter outside the company's Seocho building in Seoul on October 25. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Samsung succession plans complicated by Lee Jae-yong’s risk of jail time
- The timing of Lee’s formal ascension is sensitive given how public dissatisfaction with the country’s powerful conglomerates, or chaebol, has grown in past years
- Also complicating the succession is an enormous inheritance tax bill the Lee family will have to pay, possibly loosening their control over the conglomerate
Topic | Samsung Electronics
A Samsung Group flag, centre, and South Korean national flag flutter outside the company's Seocho building in Seoul on October 25. Photo: Agence France-Presse