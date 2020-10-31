China's official app for its digital yuan is seen displayed on a smartphone next to 100-yuan banknotes on October 16. Photo: Reuters
Inside China Tech: Digital yuan to bolster mobile payments in China
- The Digital Currency Electronic Payment system is managed privately by China’s central bank
- There were 801.7 million mobile payment users in the country as of June 30, up from about 765 million users in March this year
Topic | China technology
China's official app for its digital yuan is seen displayed on a smartphone next to 100-yuan banknotes on October 16. Photo: Reuters