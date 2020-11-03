A man wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus walks past a billboard advertising Huawei Technologies at the PT Expo in Beijing on October 14. Photo: AP
Huawei’s global VP of communications, Irishman Joe Kelly dies – Irish Times reports
- Kelly, who lived in Shenzhen where Huawei is headquartered, joined the company in late 2012 and was its global vice-president of corporate communications
- He previously held similar roles for a number of other companies, including BT, Marconi and Xerox
Topic | Huawei
