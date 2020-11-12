Tencent Holings reported a better-than-expected 89 per cent jump in net profit for the quarter to September 30. Photo: AP
Tencent posts 89 per cent rise in quarterly profit on back of strong video games, fintech businesses
- The internet giant reported a net profit of US$15.2 billion in the third quarter, beating analysts’ estimates
- Revenue rose 29 per cent to US$18.9 billion
Topic | Tencent
