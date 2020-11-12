Tencent Holings reported a better-than-expected 89 per cent jump in net profit for the quarter to September 30. Photo: AP Tencent Holings reported a better-than-expected 89 per cent jump in net profit for the quarter to September 30. Photo: AP
Tencent posts 89 per cent rise in quarterly profit on back of strong video games, fintech businesses

  • The internet giant reported a net profit of US$15.2 billion in the third quarter, beating analysts’ estimates
  • Revenue rose 29 per cent to US$18.9 billion

Iris DengCelia Chen
Iris Deng and Celia Chen in Shenzhen

Updated: 5:27pm, 12 Nov, 2020

