A giant screen shows the final tally of US$74.1 billion in gross merchandise volume for Alibaba Group Holding’s extended Singles’ Day campaign this month, as the e-commerce giant wrapped up its latest round of promotions on November 12. Photo: Xinhua
Inside China Tech: Alibaba leads record Singles’ Day sales as tech antitrust clouds gather
- Alibaba delivered on Singles’ Day with US$74.1 billion in gross merchandise volume from its 11-day promotional period
- The company and other major Chinese internet firms saw their shares tumble in Hong Kong after Beijing unveiled a draft antitrust guideline
