A giant screen shows the final tally of US$74.1 billion in gross merchandise volume for Alibaba Group Holding’s extended Singles’ Day campaign this month, as the e-commerce giant wrapped up its latest round of promotions on November 12. Photo: Xinhua A giant screen shows the final tally of US$74.1 billion in gross merchandise volume for Alibaba Group Holding’s extended Singles’ Day campaign this month, as the e-commerce giant wrapped up its latest round of promotions on November 12. Photo: Xinhua
A giant screen shows the final tally of US$74.1 billion in gross merchandise volume for Alibaba Group Holding’s extended Singles’ Day campaign this month, as the e-commerce giant wrapped up its latest round of promotions on November 12. Photo: Xinhua
Tech /  Big Tech

Inside China Tech: Alibaba leads record Singles’ Day sales as tech antitrust clouds gather

  • Alibaba delivered on Singles’ Day with US$74.1 billion in gross merchandise volume from its 11-day promotional period
  • The company and other major Chinese internet firms saw their shares tumble in Hong Kong after Beijing unveiled a draft antitrust guideline

Topic |   China technology
Bien Perez
Bien Perez

Updated: 8:19am, 14 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A giant screen shows the final tally of US$74.1 billion in gross merchandise volume for Alibaba Group Holding’s extended Singles’ Day campaign this month, as the e-commerce giant wrapped up its latest round of promotions on November 12. Photo: Xinhua A giant screen shows the final tally of US$74.1 billion in gross merchandise volume for Alibaba Group Holding’s extended Singles’ Day campaign this month, as the e-commerce giant wrapped up its latest round of promotions on November 12. Photo: Xinhua
A giant screen shows the final tally of US$74.1 billion in gross merchandise volume for Alibaba Group Holding’s extended Singles’ Day campaign this month, as the e-commerce giant wrapped up its latest round of promotions on November 12. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE