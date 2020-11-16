European Union Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton talks to journalists during an online news conference at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on September 3, 2020. Photo: Reuters European Union Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton talks to journalists during an online news conference at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on September 3, 2020. Photo: Reuters
European Union Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton talks to journalists during an online news conference at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on September 3, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Big Tech

Tech services could face EU bans if they breach rules, Thierry Breton says amid criticism over Google ruling

  • The European Commission is finalising new draft rules on internet companies, known as the Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act
  • These come as critics of US tech giants question the EU’s rulings against Google, saying they have not curbed its allegedly anticompetitive behaviour

Topic |   European Union
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:38am, 16 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
European Union Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton talks to journalists during an online news conference at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on September 3, 2020. Photo: Reuters European Union Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton talks to journalists during an online news conference at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on September 3, 2020. Photo: Reuters
European Union Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton talks to journalists during an online news conference at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on September 3, 2020. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE