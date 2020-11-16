European Union Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton talks to journalists during an online news conference at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on September 3, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Tech services could face EU bans if they breach rules, Thierry Breton says amid criticism over Google ruling
- The European Commission is finalising new draft rules on internet companies, known as the Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act
- These come as critics of US tech giants question the EU’s rulings against Google, saying they have not curbed its allegedly anticompetitive behaviour
Topic | European Union
European Union Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton talks to journalists during an online news conference at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on September 3, 2020. Photo: Reuters