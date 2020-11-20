As many as 41 states, led by New York, may sign on to join the Federal Trade Commission in suing Facebook. Photo: Reuters
Facebook probe in final stages as FTC, dozens of US states prepare to sue social media giant
- As many as 41 states, led by New York, may sign on to join the Federal Trade Commission in suing Facebook, sources say
- Facebook has been accused of stifling competition with Instagram acquisition, weakening WhatsApp’s privacy protections and selectively squashing rivals
Topic | Facebook
