Foxconn Technology Group is building new assembly lines for Apple’s iPad tablet and MacBook laptop at its plant in Vietnam’s northeastern Bac Giang province. Photo: Reuters Foxconn Technology Group is building new assembly lines for Apple’s iPad tablet and MacBook laptop at its plant in Vietnam’s northeastern Bac Giang province. Photo: Reuters
Foxconn Technology Group is building new assembly lines for Apple’s iPad tablet and MacBook laptop at its plant in Vietnam’s northeastern Bac Giang province. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Big Tech

Foxconn said to shift some Apple production to Vietnam to minimise China risk

  • The world’s largest electronics contract manufacturer is moving some iPad and MacBook assembly to Vietnam, as Apple diversifies production
  • Foxconn’s new plant in Vietnam is expected to come online in the first half of 2021

Topic |   Foxconn
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:27pm, 26 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Foxconn Technology Group is building new assembly lines for Apple’s iPad tablet and MacBook laptop at its plant in Vietnam’s northeastern Bac Giang province. Photo: Reuters Foxconn Technology Group is building new assembly lines for Apple’s iPad tablet and MacBook laptop at its plant in Vietnam’s northeastern Bac Giang province. Photo: Reuters
Foxconn Technology Group is building new assembly lines for Apple’s iPad tablet and MacBook laptop at its plant in Vietnam’s northeastern Bac Giang province. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE