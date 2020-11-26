Foxconn Technology Group is building new assembly lines for Apple’s iPad tablet and MacBook laptop at its plant in Vietnam’s northeastern Bac Giang province. Photo: Reuters
Foxconn said to shift some Apple production to Vietnam to minimise China risk
- The world’s largest electronics contract manufacturer is moving some iPad and MacBook assembly to Vietnam, as Apple diversifies production
- Foxconn’s new plant in Vietnam is expected to come online in the first half of 2021
