A woman takes photos of the Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Telescope, also known as FAST. The world’s largest full dish radio telescope is located in Pingtang County, in southwest China’s Guizhou province. Photo: Xinhua
Inside China Tech: FAST keeps big eye on space after Arecibo collapse
- FAST – short for Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Telescope – has a dish as large as 30 football fields
- Dubbed ‘Sky Eye’ by Chinese authorities, FAST is expected to be open to foreign scientists from next year
Topic | China technology
A woman takes photos of the Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Telescope, also known as FAST. The world’s largest full dish radio telescope is located in Pingtang County, in southwest China’s Guizhou province. Photo: Xinhua