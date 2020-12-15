The Federal Trade Commission is seeking information from Facebook, Twitter and other social media and video streaming companies about how they use the personal information that they collect on their users. Photo: Reuters
US FTC seeks data on how Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and others use personal information
- The Federal Trade Commission has sent orders requesting data to Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Amazon, TikTok, Discord, Reddit, Snap and YouTube
- It is seeking to learn how the companies collect data on users, how they decide which advertisements to show and how algorithms are used, among other things
