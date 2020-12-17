(FILES) In this file photo illustration taken on October 01, 2019, shows the logos of mobile apps Facebook and Google displayed on a tablet in Lille France. - Facebook and Google have extended their bans on political ads in the US amid misinformation circulated aimed at bolstering claims by President Donald Trump of fraud in his loss to Joe Biden. (Photo by DENIS CHARLET / AFP)
Texas, nine US states accuse Google of working with Facebook to break antitrust law as Big Tech pushback continues
- The states asked that the Alphabet Inc-owned company compensate them for damages and sought ‘structural relief’
- Lawsuit accuses Google of abusing its monopoly over the digital ads market
