Workers prepare customer orders for dispatch as they work around goods stored inside an Amazon fulfilment centre in Peterborough, central England, on November 15, 2017. Photo: AFP
Amazon’s warehouse pay-rate has left some workers homeless and struggling
- Over 4,000 employees working for e-commerce giant Amazon in nine states are on food stamps – fewer than only Walmart, McDonald’s and two dollar-store chains
- Risking infection while toiling in a crowded warehouse for US$15 an hour has many Amazon workers asking if they are getting short-changed
