Alibaba Cloud is the cloud computing subsidiary of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding. Photo: Bien Perez
Alibaba says Uygur-tracking facial recognition violates company values, removes software

  • Alibaba Cloud advertised software on its website that could detect Uygurs and other ethnic minorities in videos and photos, according to industry media
  • Alibaba said it does not permit technology that identifies specific ethnic groups and removed references to Uygurs

Masha Borak
Updated: 8:50pm, 18 Dec, 2020

