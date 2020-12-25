A Chinese flag hangs from a pole near the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. headquarters in Shanghai, China, on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg A Chinese flag hangs from a pole near the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. headquarters in Shanghai, China, on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
A Chinese flag hangs from a pole near the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. headquarters in Shanghai, China, on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Tech /  Big Tech

2020 was a tumultuous year for China’s tech sector as US tensions loomed large for Huawei, TikTok and WeChat

  • Under pressure from Washington, Beijing fast-tracked domestic semiconductor development
  • Beijing pushed ahead with 5G network roll-outs, determined to take a lead in the next generation mobile technology

Topic |   US-China tech war
SCMP Reporters
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 6:00am, 25 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese flag hangs from a pole near the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. headquarters in Shanghai, China, on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg A Chinese flag hangs from a pole near the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. headquarters in Shanghai, China, on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
A Chinese flag hangs from a pole near the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. headquarters in Shanghai, China, on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE