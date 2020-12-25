Many Microsoft software licences are sold through third parties, and those companies can have near-constant access to clients’ systems as the customers add products or employees. Photo: Reuters Many Microsoft software licences are sold through third parties, and those companies can have near-constant access to clients’ systems as the customers add products or employees. Photo: Reuters
Many Microsoft software licences are sold through third parties, and those companies can have near-constant access to clients’ systems as the customers add products or employees. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Big Tech

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers without SolarWinds software

  • Security company CrowdStrike says hackers won access to the vendor that sold it Office licences and used that to try to read its email
  • SolarWinds’ Orion software was previously the only known point of entry for the worst US cyberattack in years

Topic |   Microsoft
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:01am, 25 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Many Microsoft software licences are sold through third parties, and those companies can have near-constant access to clients’ systems as the customers add products or employees. Photo: Reuters Many Microsoft software licences are sold through third parties, and those companies can have near-constant access to clients’ systems as the customers add products or employees. Photo: Reuters
Many Microsoft software licences are sold through third parties, and those companies can have near-constant access to clients’ systems as the customers add products or employees. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE