Many Microsoft software licences are sold through third parties, and those companies can have near-constant access to clients’ systems as the customers add products or employees. Photo: Reuters
Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers without SolarWinds software
- Security company CrowdStrike says hackers won access to the vendor that sold it Office licences and used that to try to read its email
- SolarWinds’ Orion software was previously the only known point of entry for the worst US cyberattack in years
