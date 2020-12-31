Apple is removing tens of thousands of games from its iOS App Store in China to comply with the country’s strict regulations, which require paid games to have a licence. Photo: AP Apple is removing tens of thousands of games from its iOS App Store in China to comply with the country’s strict regulations, which require paid games to have a licence. Photo: AP
Apple removes 39,000 unlicensed video games from China App Store to meet deadline for complying with the country’s strict gaming regulations

  • Apple is removing tens of thousands of apps from its China store after giving publishers until December 31 to comply with licensing requirements
  • Video games remain tightly regulated in China, where paid mobile games require approval from authorities

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:19pm, 31 Dec, 2020

