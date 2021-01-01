A Matternet drone and UPS container flies through the air as UC San Diego Health launches a pilot project testing the use of aerial drones to transport medical samples, supplies and documents between hospitals in California on February 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Drones
Alphabet unit Wing blasts new US drone ID rule, citing privacy
- New rules from the Federal Aviation Administration require drones to broadcast remote ID messages via radio frequency broadcast
- This approach will have ‘unintended negative privacy impacts’ for businesses and consumers, Alphabet’s drone delivery unit Wing says
