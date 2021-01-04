Pinduoduo, which grew to challenge e-commerce incumbents Alibaba and JD.com in China, is the subject of controversy after the death of a 22-year-old employee, renewing conversations about the tech industry’s brutal “996” work schedule. Photo: AFP
Pinduoduo
Death of 22-year-old Pinduoduo employee renews controversy over China’s 996 overwork culture, sparking an investigation
- News of a Pinduoduo employee’s death went viral online as netizens connected it to the Chinese tech industry’s brutal ‘996’ work schedule
- The e-commerce company did not mention the employee’s long working hours, but Shanghai authorities opened an investigation into the company’s labour conditions
Topic | Pinduoduo
Pinduoduo, which grew to challenge e-commerce incumbents Alibaba and JD.com in China, is the subject of controversy after the death of a 22-year-old employee, renewing conversations about the tech industry’s brutal “996” work schedule. Photo: AFP